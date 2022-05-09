Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
"Turbomeldung": Trigger für 460%-Rebound?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QDJD ISIN: US88087E1001 Ticker-Symbol: SVW 
Frankfurt
09.05.22
08:05 Uhr
41,000 Euro
-1,400
-3,30 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TERMINIX GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TERMINIX GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,60042,00014:29
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RENTOKIL INITIAL
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC6,460+3,53 %
TERMINIX GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC41,000-3,30 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.