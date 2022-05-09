

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Monday, battery manufacturer Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2022, but raised annual net sales growth guidance, based on strong first half performance and execution of pricing initiatives across the globe which should further benefit sales.



For fiscal 2022, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $3.00 to $3.30 per share, but now projects net sales growth in the low single digit percentage, up from the previous outlook of roughly flat.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.17 per share on revenue growth of 0.4 percent to $3.03 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.







