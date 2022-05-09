

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting weak profit and higher revenues in its first quarter on Monday, Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) reaffirmed its outlook for fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings as well as long-term adjusted earnings per share growth rate.



The company continues to expect full-year adjusted earnings at $5.30 to $5.60, with a midpoint of $5.45.



On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $5.46 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Further, the company continues to expect long-term adjusted earnings per share growth rate of 5 percent to 7 percent through 2026, off the original 2021 midpoint of $5.15.



Lynn Good, Duke Energy chair, president and chief executive officer, said, 'We have a clear path forward for 2022 and our five-year, $63 billion capital plan will deliver sustainable long-term value as we continue reducing carbon emissions, retiring coal generation, and growing our renewable energy portfolio.... As a result, we're reaffirming our full-year adjusted earnings guidance range .'







