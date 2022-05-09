New Gliwice, Poland Manufacturing Facility Expands Global Footprint in Life Sciences Market

ILC Dover LP ("ILC Dover" or the "Company"), specializing in innovative single-use and chemical workflow solutions for biotherapeutics and pharmaceutical processing, announced plans to break ground on a new 90,000 sq ft manufacturing site located in Gliwice, Poland in response to continued strong growth within its life sciences business. The state-of-the-art facility equipped with 20,000 sq ft of ISO Class 7 cleanroom capability will manufacture initially single-use powder bags, single-use liquid bags, and single-use fluid transfer assemblies. The new site will provide redundant supply capabilities, reduce the lead times for its European and Asian customers and manufacturing will be consistent with the Company's global quality system.

The new site follows the Company's recent announcement to significantly expand production capabilities in its existing Mexico facility in response to unprecedented growth and entry into new biotherapeutic markets. This expansion, in addition to the new facility in Poland, are the latest investments ILC Dover has made to advance the Company's trajectory in growing its life sciences solutions for its global customer base including the biotherapeutic, cell gene therapy, and pharmaceutical markets. The new facility in Gliwice, Poland is scheduled to come online in early 2023.

The facility will be home to 250 employees at full capacity joining ILC Dover's 2,000+ employees worldwide. It complements the Company's current global biopharmaceutical manufacturing footprint in Juarez, Mexico, Frederica DE, Durham NC, Stockport UK, Rossens Switzerland, and Blarney Ireland.

"We are very excited to expand our global footprint in Poland with a new manufacturing facility equipped with the capacity to better serve our growing European and APAC customer base," said Corey Walker, CEO of ILC Dover. "Providing critical solutions to the world's leading life sciences customers remains top priority as our strategic investments center around ways to improve and optimize their workflows."

About ILC Dover

ILC Dover is a world-leader in the innovative design and production of solutions for biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device markets as well as a leading supplier for the (aero)space industries. Our customers will attest to our relentless dedication to high value products, advanced technology, and responsive service, as our visionary solutions have improved efficiency while safeguarding people, product, and infrastructure in hazardous conditions through flexible protective solutions since 1947. For more information on ILC Dover, please visit www.ilcdover.com.

About New Mountain Capital

New Mountain Capital is a New York-based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than debt, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, public equity, and credit funds with over $35 billion in assets under management. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. For more information on New Mountain Capital, please visit www.newmountaincapital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220509005334/en/

Contacts:

Media:

ILC Dover

Natalie Hines

(302) 525-4384

hinesn@ILCDover.com

Media:

New Mountain Capital

Dana Gorman Matthew Butler

(212) 371-5999

dtg@abmac.com msb@abmac.com