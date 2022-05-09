Black Tusk Resources Inc. Geology Team Reconnaissance in Val d'Or, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2022 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company") (CSE:TUSK) is pleased to announce that their geological and executive team will be conducting ground reconnaissance in Val d'Or, Quebec during the week of May 23. The team will undertake discussion and planning for the Black Tusk projects, including the MoGold, PG Highway, and McKenzie East properties located north of Val d'Or. The team plans to undertake site visits to each of the properties during the week of the company meetings.

On the MoGold property, the company has contracted TMC Geophysique to complete a deep-penetrating Pulse-EM (Time Domain Electromagnetic) survey. This survey is designed to test the geologic terrain for potential massive sulphide mineralization in an area where rock sampling has returned significant values of Cu, Ag, and Zn. The geology in this area suggests possible VMS mineralization (See Black Tusk news release dated March 7, 2022). The survey is expected to be in progress when the geologic team visits the property at end of May.

A second Pulse-EM survey is being contemplated for the PG Highway to cover an area where historic surface trenching uncovered near-massive to massive pyrite and pyrrhotite. This area was sampled by Black Tusk in 2021 returning several elevated gold results (See Black Tusk news release dated January 11, 2022). Magnetic surveying indicates that a magnetic high might be associated with the mineralization, extending for more than 1 kilometre outward from the area of sampling.

Black Tusk has obtained a permit to continue exploratory diamond drilling on their McKenzie East gold project. This drilling is slated to be undertaken in the winter months after freezing of wet areas where the drilling is proposed.

Exploration on the MoGold and PG Highway projects will continue through the spring and summer of 2022. Black Tusk is prepared to diamond drill targets generated from the ground geophysics and surface rock sampling. The drilling could commence as early as summer 2022.

The Black Tusk team will also discuss future exploration work that could be undertaken on their Golden Valley and Lorrain projects.

Black Tusk Quebec-based exploration programs are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ, with office located north of Val d'Or. He is also a Black Tusk company director.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

SOURCE: Black Tusk Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/700558/Black-Tusk-Resources-Inc-Geology-Team-Reconnaissance-in-Val-dOr-Quebec