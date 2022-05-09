$180,000 Contract Extension with Nasdaq Listed Leader in CPG Brands Includes Licensing to Flagship Social Analytics Platform, TotalSocial

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2022) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") reports that its wholly owned subsidiary, Engagement Labs has secured a contract extension with a global leader in consumer-packaged goods (CPG). This one (1) year contract extension is valued at over $180,000 and includes licensing to their flagship TotalSocial® PaaS (Platform-as-a Service).

This client is a Nasdaq listed CPG conglomerate with a current market capital of US $200 billion. Over the past three years, Engagement Labs has spearheaded data intelligence projects for nineteen (19) different CPG brands across this client's extensive product portfolio. Past contracts include analytics projects for household name brands in the ready-to-eat (RTE), soft drink, dairy, juice and grain product categories.

This new annual contract extension includes numerous social data intelligence projects. The focus will be on leveraging TotalSocial®'s patented processed for quantifying the impact of marketing campaigns and its unique ability to measure consumer buzz and brand equity. These initiatives will support product innovations, brand launches and multimedia marketing campaigns and will feature in-depth diagnostics and analysis on tentpole event sponsorships (e.g. the most watched sporting event in North America).

Steven Brown, Chief Commercial Officer is quoted, "We are proud to be a trusted resource in the global CPG brand marketplace. Over the past three years, we have led strategic data intelligence projects for 19 different CPG brands within this key account. Account expansion has been come, predominately, through internal recommendations from category managers who have had success with the TotalSocial platform. As long-term partners, we believe there is significantly more growth potential to be realized within this key account, and with other leading CPG brand manufacturers worldwide."

TotalSocial® is a robust digital intelligence platform PaaS (platform-as-a-service) that specializes in analyzing, measuring, and scoring the effectiveness of media spend and empowers brands to find more effective ways to connect with their targeted consumers. Continued cross-category expansion within a key account demonstrates the unique value proposition of TotalSocial® and its impact on KPIs (key performance indicators).

For insights into the TotalSocial® PaaS visit: https://dgtlinc.com/social-media-analytics.

DGTL Holdings Inc.

DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates transformative digital media, marketing and advertising software companies, with a growing portfolio of digital media subsidiaries. DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a service) companies entering a rapid growth stage with in the sectors of content, analytics and distribution, via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL Holdings Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as "DGTL", the OTCQB exchange as "DGTHF", and the FSE as "A2QB0L". For more information, visit: www.dgtlinc.com.

Engagement Labs

As a wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL Holdings Inc., Engagement Labs is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies. Engagement Labs' TotalSocial® platform focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining powerful online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics. Engagement Labs has a proprietary ten-year database of unique brand, industry and competitive intelligence, matched with its cutting-edge predictive analytics that use machine learning and artificial intelligence to reveal the social metrics that increase marketing ROI and top line revenue for its diverse group of Fortune 500 level clients. To learn more visit https://dgtlinc.com/social-media-analytics.

Hashoff LLC

As a wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL Holdings Inc., Hashoff is an enterprise level self-service CaaS (content-as-a-service) built on proprietary Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) technology. Hashoff's AI-ML platform functions as a full-service content management system, designed to empower global brands by identifying, optimizing, engaging, managing, and tracking top-ranked digital content publishers for localized brand marketing campaigns. Hashoff is fully commercialized and currently serves numerous global brands by providing direct access to the global gig-economy of freelance content creators. To learn more visit https://dgtlinc.com/technology/social-media-cms/.

