

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $2.88 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $4.36 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.2% to $35.91 million from $28.23 million last year.



NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $2.88 Mln. vs. $4.36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.08 vs. $0.12 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.07 -Revenue (Q3): $35.91 Mln vs. $28.23 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de