Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) ("Foresight" or the "Company"), an innovator in automotive vision systems, today announced that the Company will host a virtual investor webinar titled "Market Trends and Foresight's Solutions for the Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous Era", on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET. Interested participants are invited to register in advance by clicking here. During the webinar, leading executives will review the hottest market trends and latest technological developments in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Learn how Foresight's and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd.'s ("Eye-Net") technologies gain traction worldwide, while enhancing road safety by reducing accidents involving vehicles and vulnerable road users. This webinar will provide valuable insight into how Foresight and Eye-Net are well positioned to lead urban solutions optimizing public space and serving citizens around the world. Speakers and Agenda: 12:00 PM - 12:15 PM - The Renaissance of Stereo Vision in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles. Speaker: Christian Weber, Head of Advanced Engineering ADAS of Continental ADAS 12:15 PM - 12:30 PM - Integrating Foresight into the World of Autonomous Vehicles. Speaker: Doron Cohadier, VP Business Development of Foresight 12:30 PM - 12:45 PM - Changing the Road Safety Paradigm by Foreseeing Beyond Line of Sight. Speaker: Dror Elbaz, COO & Deputy CEO of Eye-Net 12:45 PM - 1:00 PM - Q&A Session For more information regarding this event, please visit Foresight's Investor Relations page here. About Foresight Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both "in-line-of-sight" vision systems and "beyond-line-of-sight" accident-prevention solutions. Foresight's vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration and dense three-dimensional (3D) point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile's cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics. For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto1 on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn. Contact Details Investor Relations Contact: Miri Segal-Scharia, CEO, MS-IR LLC +1 917-607-8654 msegal@ms-ir.com Company Website https://www.foresightauto.com/

