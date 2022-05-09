Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2022) - TNR Gold Corp. (TSXV: TNR) ("TNR", "TNR Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news release dated November 10, 2021, McEwen Mining Inc. ("McEwen Mining") provided a progress report on the Los Azules Copper Project in San Juan, Argentina. TNR holds a 0.4% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR Royalty") (including a 0.04% NSR held on behalf of a shareholder) on the Los Azules Copper Project. The Los Azules Copper Project is held by McEwen Copper Inc., a subsidiary of McEwen Mining.

The news release issued by McEwen Mining on May 4, 2022, stated:

"Timing is everything and now appears to be a time for copper to shine. According to Goldman Sachs' (GS) research1, copper is the new oil. A growth sector with supply constraints, GS forecasts that copper has only two years of supply growth left, 2022 and 2023, and an open-ended supply decline starting from 2024. They see copper playing a big, critical role as an essential component in the global push to electrify transportation and to contain/reverse global warming. They are not alone in thinking about copper this way. McKinsey's research2 is estimating that by 2030 copper demand will be outstripping supply by five to eight million tons per year.

Executive Summary

An Attractive Copper Development Story

As you have seen above, Los Azules compares very well to many other copper development stories, given its size, life, location and economics.

Designing for Positive Impact

Working to create a net positive impact on the world over the life of the project - McLennan Design, architects at the forefront of the green sustainable buildings movement, are assisting our team in designing systems and selecting innovative technologies and approaches for making our project regenerative. http://mclennan-design.com

Los Azules Is No Longer Remote!



The critical issue of road access to the site has been resolved! We have developed a second road at a lower altitude that will allow us year-round access to the site. Our access will be extended, making it safer, less expensive and faster to advance and complete our fieldwork.

Drilling Confirming Size and Grade



Additional drilling is confirming the mineralization size and grade compared to historic intercepts used to estimate the 2017 PEA mineral resource estimate. To date, the results from core logging and sample analysis are very encouraging. In many holes, drilling was allowed to continue beyond the planned length where visible copper mineralization was observed. Often, primary mineralization in the hole was still apparent when drilling was stopped due to drill equipment limitations. Hole AZ22142 intersected 419.1 meters of 0.79% copper including an interval 104.0 m of 1.00% copper in the supergene enriched zone and 46 m of 1.59% copper in the primary copper zone. Importantly, our updated geological model will reflect the sub-vertical structures and rock types that are thought to be key features controlling the distribution of mineralization. This points directly to the potential for significant mineralization to be discovered with additional drilling to depth.

Link to Table of Drilling Results for January to April 2022 at Los Azules: https://mcewenmining.com/files/doc_news/archive/2022/20220500_copper/20220500_LA_results.xlsx

Community Engagement



Our sustainability efforts are currently focused on systems relating to local procurement and employment, environment, health, education, training and security. We employ a local workforce and invest in projects such as the construction of medical outposts, sponsoring education, and installing low-energy street lighting.

Bigger & Better



Whittle Consulting's Enterprise Optimization work, which will be outlined in our forthcoming updated PEA expected in Q1 2023, suggests that both the size and value of the Los Azules project have the potential to be significantly larger than was described in the 2017 PEA. Their analysis has provided important focus and direction for the detailed work underway, including guidance for drilling programs, metallurgical test work and trade-off studies for mining, processing and infrastructure.

Link to Whittle Consulting: https://www.whittleconsulting.com.au

Link to the Whittle Enterprise Optimization Methodology: https://mcewenmining.com/files/doc_news/archive/2022/20220500_copper/20220500_whittle_methodology.pdf

PEA to be Updated - 2017 Highlights



The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) base case assumed a $3/lb copper price, and the economics were robust. Today copper is above $4/lb. Summary results of the 2017 PEA available on the Company's website:

Avg. annual production 1 st 13 years 415 Million lbs Cu @ $1.14/ lb cash cost Mine life 36 years Initial capex $2.4 Billion Base case Cu price $3.00/ lb Payback 3.6 years After-tax IRR 20.1 % After-tax NPV(8%) $2.2 Billion

Timetable of Planned Events

Private placement financing - 2022

Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) - Q1 2023

Initial public offering (IPO) - post updated PEA

Prefeasibility Study (PFS) - H1 2024

One of our key goals is to improve the perception, and reality, of mining by employing innovative solutions to reduce our environmental impact, such as reducing our carbon footprint.

1 https://www.goldmansachs.com/insights/podcasts/episodes/05-18-2021-nick-snowdon.html

2 https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/metals-and-mining/our-insights/the-raw-materials-challenge-how-the-metals-and-mining-sector-will-be-at-the-core-of-enabling-the-energy-transition

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stephen McGibbon, P.Geo, SVP Exploration of McEwen Mining and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

All samples were collected in accordance with generally accepted industry standards. Drill core samples usually taken at 2m intervals are split and submitted to Alex Stewart International laboratory in Mendoza, Argentina for the following assays: gold determination using fire assay fusion and an atomic absorption spectroscopy finish (Au4-30); a 39 multi-element suite using ICP-OES analysis (ICP-AR 39); copper content was determined using a sequential copper analysis (Cu-Sequential). An additional 19-element analysis (ICP-ORE) was performed for samples with high sulfide content.

The Company carries out a Quality Assurance / Quality Control program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices utilising a combination of standards and blanks approximately one in every 25 samples. Results are monitored as the final certificates are received and any re-assay requests are sent back immediately. Pulp and prep duplicate sample analyses are also taken as part of the QAQC process. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to a secondary laboratory for check assays. In addition, the assay lab performs its own internal QAQC checks with results available in the certificates for review by the Company.

ABOUT MCEWEN MINING



McEwen Mining is a diversified gold and silver producer and explorer focused in the Americas with operating mines in Nevada, Canada, and Argentina. It also has a large exposure to copper through its subsidiary McEwen Copper, owner of the Los Azules copper deposit in Argentina."

The McEwen Mining press release appears to be prepared by Qualified Persons (as that term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and the procedures, methodology and key assumptions disclosed therein are those adopted and consistently applied in the mining industry, but no Qualified Person engaged by TNR has done sufficient work to analyze, interpret, classify or verify McEwen Mining's information to determine the current mineral resource or other information referred to in its press releases. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned in placing any reliance on the disclosures therein.

"We are very pleased to see this very exciting and significant development for the Los Azules Copper Project and continued support by Rob McEwen of the newly created McEwen Copper," stated Kirill Klip, TNR's Executive Chairman. "It's very encouraging to see the first results and success of a major 10-drill, 53,000-metre drilling program on this copper, gold and silver project. The personal commitment from Rob McEwen and his investment of US$40 million enabled the rapid advancement for this deposit to this new phase of development in an appropriate corporate structure which will allow financing and further stages of development of the Los Azules Copper Project.

TNR Gold holds a 0.4% NSR royalty on the Los Azules Copper Project, including a 0.04% held on behalf of a shareholder. TNR Gold does not have to contribute any capital for the development of Los Azules. The essence of our business model is to have industry leaders like McEwen Mining as operators on the projects that will potentially generate royalty cashflows to contribute significant value for our shareholders."

ABOUT TNR GOLD CORP.

TNR Gold Corp. is working to become the green energy metals royalty and gold company.

Over the past twenty-six years, TNR, through its lead generator business model, has been successful in generating high-quality exploration projects around the globe. With the Company's expertise, resources and industry network, it identified the potential of the Los Azules Copper Project in Argentina, which is being developed by McEwen Mining Inc. now. TNR Gold holds a 0.4% NSR Royalty on the Los Azules Copper Project, including a 0.04% held on behalf of a shareholder.

TNR retains a 2.0% NSR Royalty on the Mariana Lithium Project in Argentina with Ganfeng Lithium, including a 0.2% NSR held on behalf of a shareholder. Ganfeng's subsidiary, Litio Minera Argentina, has a right to repurchase 1.0% of the NSR Royalty on the Mariana Project, of which 0.9% relates to the Company's NSR Royalty interest. The Company would receive $900,000 on the completion of the repurchase. The project is currently being advanced by Ganfeng Lithium International Co. Ltd.

TNR also holds a 7% NPR holding on the Batidero I and II properties of the Josemaria Project, which is being developed by Lundin Mining. Lundin Mining is part of the Lundin Group, a portfolio of companies producing a variety of commodities in several countries worldwide.

TNR provides significant exposure to gold through its 90% holding in the Shotgun Gold porphyry project in Alaska. The project is located in Southwestern Alaska near the Donlin Gold project, which is being developed by Barrick Gold and Novagold Resources Inc.

The Company's strategy with Shotgun Gold Project is to attract a joint venture partnership with one of the gold major mining companies. The Company is actively introducing the project to interested parties.

At its core, TNR provides a wide scope of exposure to gold, copper, silver and lithium through its holdings in Alaska (the Shotgun Gold porphyry project) and Argentina (the Los Azules Copper and the Mariana Lithium projects) and is committed to the continued generation of in-demand projects, while diversifying its markets and building shareholder value.

