Wilmington, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2022) - Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: ACFN), an IoT provider of remote monitoring and control solutions for stand-by power generators, gas pipelines, air compressors, and other critical industrial equipment, will host its first quarter 2022 conference call, Friday, May 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Jan Loeb, President and CEO, and Tracy Clifford, CFO, will discuss Q1 financial results and answer investor questions. Results will be released pre-market the same day.

Conference Call & Replay Details



Date/Time: Friday, May 13 at 11:00 am ET Dial-in Number: 1-844-834-0644 or 1-412-317-5190 (Int'l) Online Replay/Transcript: Audio file/transcript will be posted online here Questions can also be submitted via Email: acfn@catalyst-ir.com



About Acorn (www.acornenergy.com) and OmniMetrixTM (www.omnimetrix.net)

Acorn Energy, Inc. owns a 99% equity stake in OmniMetrix, LLC, a pioneer and leader in machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) wireless remote monitoring and control solutions for stand-by power generators, gas pipelines, air compressors and other industrial equipment. OmniMetrix's proven, cost-effective solutions make critical systems more reliable. The company monitors tens of thousands of assets for customers including 25 Fortune/Global 500 companies. OmniMetrix solutions monitor critical equipment used in cell towers, manufacturing plants, medical facilities, data centers, retail stores, public transportation systems, energy distribution, and federal, state and municipal government facilities, in addition to generators in homes.

Investor Relations Contacts

Catalyst IR

