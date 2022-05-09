Sports Protective Gear Market worth $7.1 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Sports Protective Gear Market by Type (Helmets, Shin Guards, Knee Pads), Sports Type (Soccer, Skating, Cycling), Area of Protection, Distribution Channel (Exclusive Stores, Multi-retail Stores, E-commerce Portals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Sports Protective Gear Market has grown considerably in 2021 and is expected to grow in the coming years. Several factors such as increasing consumer awareness regarding health and fitness, rise in number of international and national sports events are expected to boost the market during forecast year. The growth of the sports protection gear market can be credited to the surge in sports and fitness awareness across the world.

Over the last couple of years, people all over the world have become more self-aware of the importance associated with living a healthy lifestyle. Because of this, fitness has become a trend for millions of people, leading to a rapid increase in the size and popularity of the global fitness and sports industry.

By type, helmets segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of sports protective gear market during 2022 to 2027.

The helmets segment of the sports protective gear market is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during 2022 to 2027. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for helmets from professionals engaged in sports such as skiing, skating, cycling, and others.

By sports type, the soccer segment is estimated to record the highest growth in the sports protective gear market during the forecast period.

The soccer segment of the sports protective gear market is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during 2022 to 2027. Soccer is the most popular sport in the world and as more people are playing soccer, the number of soccer-related injuries is increasing.

By area of protection, head & face segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the sports protective gear market during the forecast period.

The soccer segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the sports protective gear market during the forecast period. Brain injuries cause more deaths than any other sports injury which has resulted in development of head protective gear that can protect athletes from skull fractures, subdural hemorrhages, and concussions.

The E-commerce portals segment by distribution channel, in the sports protective gear market, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.

The E-commerce portals segment by distribution channel, is expected to record the highest growth rate in the global sports protective gear market from 2022 to 2027. The growth in this segment is due to increased demand for a wide range of digital services and more consumers are preferring shopping online than from physical stores due to the convenience and to ensure safety.

North America is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the global sports protective gear market during the forecast period

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing market for sports protective gear during the forecast period. The growing demand for sports protective gear is primarily driven by the economies in US and Canada. North America is one of the key markets for the sports protective gears. By value, US is the second largest market for sports protective gear majorly because it has been hosting a variety of sporting events and has developed infrastructure to attract an increasing number of people for participation in sports.

Nike, Inc (US), Adidas AG (Germany), PUMA SE (Germany), Under Armour, Inc (US), ASICS Corporation (Japan), Mizuno Corporation (Japan), Vista Outdoor (US), Amer Sports (Finland), Harrow Sports Inc (US), Bauer Hockey (US), BRG Sports (US), United Sports Brands (US), Xenith (US), Franklin sports (US), Dunlop Sports (UK) are the key players in sports protective gear market.

