

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wayne Farms, LLC has expanded its recall to now include around 585,030 pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE chicken breast fillet products that may be undercooked, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS said.



The company's initial recall in late April included around 30,285 pounds of RTE chicken breast fillet products.



In a statement, the FSIS said the recall expansion now include a new product that was distributed to retail locations, five new production codes such as 23618, 24357, 24512, 24583, and 24957; and 66 different 'use by' dates ranging from 5-10-22 through 4-29-23.



The company said the recalled RTE chicken breast fillet products were produced between February 9 and April 30. The initially recalled products were produced on March 1 and 21.



The products subject to recall now include 9-lb. cases containing 8 packages of 6-oz 'All Natural Fire Grilled Chicken Breast' with 'use by' dates ranging from 5/10/22 to 4/29/23; 9-lb. cases containing 12 packages of 4-oz 'All Natural Fire Grilled Chicken Breast' with 'use by' dates ranging from 5/10/22 to 4/29/23; and 6-lb. cases containing 24 individual packages of 4-oz 'All Natural Fire Grilled Chicken Breast Fillet' with 'use by' date 3/5/23.



Further, the company recalled 16-oz. zippered plastic packages containing 'Chef's Craft Chicken Breast Fillet' with 3/23/2023 best by date.



The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 20214' on the case and packaging. The affected items were shipped to distributors nationwide and further distributed to restaurants and retail locations. The retail locations are in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.



The earlier recalled items were shipped to a distributor in Illinois and further distributed to restaurants.



The recall was initiated after the Decatur, Alabama -based company received a customer complaint that the RTE chicken product appeared to be undercooked. However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.



FSIS is concerned that some products may be in distributors' or restaurant freezers or refrigerators. Restaurants are urged not to serve these products, and to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.







