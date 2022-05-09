Anderson, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2022) - JZZ Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI), a diversified technology company focused on digital media and strategic biotechnology acquisitions related to human life extension and human longevity ("JZZ" or the "Company"), has reached an agreement ("Agreement") with North Brunswick, New Jersey-based DataBoss Inc. ("DataBoss") whereby DataBoss will purchase directly from JZZ 125,000,000 restricted common shares of JZZ's stock.

Per the provisions of the Agreement, JZZ will issue to DataBoss 125,000,000 restricted shares of its common stock and DataBoss will pay JZZ the sum of $800,000 in Shubh Coin. DataBoss will have the option to purchase an additional 75,000,000 common shares of JZZ's stock at $0.06 per share. All share issuances will be in accordance with Rule 144 and restricted for a minimum of one year.

Shubh is a token based on Ethereum blockchain. The most current price for one Shubh coin can be found here. For more information about Shubh coin, please visit http://www.shubh.network.

Per its press release dated May 3, 2022, JZZ announced the licensing of up to 12 million images of video content for the creation of NFT digital artworks to DataBoss. JZZ and DataBoss are exploring potential strategic partnerships that would benefit both companies.

DataBoss President Neel Sawant stated, "We are making a strategic investment in the digital assets and follow-on marketing by JZZ Technologies, Inc. There are tremendous synergies between our two companies and the development and sale of NFTs from digital content fits very well with our Shubh platform that is blockchain driven. There are many opportunities for us to enrich our collective technologies."

Charles Cardona, Chairman and CEO of JZZ Technologies, Inc. commented, "This direct investment by DataBoss shows the level of confidence that they have in our potential for revenue growth and appreciation of the value of these assets, and beyond. DataBoss is a very forward-thinking company, and its leader, Neel Sawant is a visionary in the crypto space. We feel that this alliance between our companies can grow into a highly profitable, long-term relationship that produces many new and groundbreaking products and services."

The market for NFTs reached $41 billion in 2021, nearly matching the total value of the entire global fine art market. An NFT is a widely defined as a digital asset that represents real-world objects like art, digital works and videos. They are bought and sold online, mostly using cryptocurrency. NFTs are generally encoded with the same underlying software as many cryptos using blockchains. NFTs are also designed as one of a kind, or one of a very limited run, each identified by a unique code.

JZZ holds the rights to license at least 12 hours of video for the express purpose of creating, modifying, and selling NFT digital artwork. Modifications and production of NFTs from original frames are at the sole discretion of JZZ. The content held by JZZ includes a variety of images, movie stock, TV stock, out takes, and B-Roll footage from the productions. In all, the raw footage accounts for over one million raw images from video and stills, each of which can be artistically produced into numerous NFTs.

About DataBoss Inc.

DataBoss Inc., with its unique combination of data-driven decision systems and experienced experts, identifies and facilitates investments in high-potential profit oriented yet responsible companies that provide value to society through sustainable technologies with applications in cleantech, health tech, and other emerging technologies. For more information, please visit Databoss.network.

About JZZ Technologies, Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a diversified technology company engaged in the following three distinct business sectors: (i) its digital media business which includes online media and apps (activelifestylemedia.com), content creation, and digital marketing, targeted to active adults 55+, (ii) strategic biotechnology and bioscience related to Human Life Extension and (iii) Human Longevity that can be immediately leveraged to support improved quality of life for the senior population. For more information, please visit www.jzztechnologies.com.

DISCLAIMER and FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such Forward-Looking Statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the viability of the company's business plans, the effect of acquisitions on our profitability, the effectiveness, profitability, and the marketability of the Company's products; the Company's ability to protect its proprietary information; general economic and business conditions; and the volatility of the company's operating results and financial condition. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections about the company and the industry. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or to changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, management cannot assure the public that their expectations will turn out to be correct. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

