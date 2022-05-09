

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - French rail giant Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) said on Monday that it has secured a €2.5 billion contract from Germany's Landesanstalt Schienenfahrzeuge Baden-Württemberg (SFBW) leasing company.



As per the contract terms, Alstom will supply 130 Coradia Stream High Capacity electric double-deck trains to Landesanstalt Schienenfahrzeuge Baden-Württemberg for the Baden-Württemberg network, in Germany. In addition, Alstom has also agreed to provide full-service maintenance for the first 130 trains for a period of 30 years.



This is the largest order ever for Alstom in Germany.



The company also said that the contract also reserves an option to order up to 100 additional trains.



Coradia Stream is an electric multiple unit (EMU), with a maximum speed of up to 200 km per hour.



The four-car trains consist of two double-deck control cars and two single-deck middle cars, for a total of 380 seats with a length of 106 meters.







