Award recognizes top partners driving value, revenue growth, and customer success

Pricefx, a global leader in cloud-native pricing software, today announced that it received a 2022 SAP Pinnacle Award in the SAP Store category, recognizing its outstanding contributions as an SAP partner. The company was also named a finalist in the Customer Excellence category. SAP presents these awards annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers run better. Winners and finalists were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback, and performance indicators.

"With the SAP Pinnacle Awards, we recognize top-performing partners who have excelled in helping customers become best-run businesses," said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE. "The winning partners have been chosen based on their commitment to customer value creation, exponential growth, and simplification. Together, we support our customers on their journey to becoming intelligent, sustainable enterprises."

Pricefx has been recognized in the SAP Pinnacle Awards for three years in a row. The company was named a finalist for a 2021 SAP Pinnacle Award in the Partner of the Year Endorsed Apps category and a finalist for a 2020 SAP Pinnacle Award in the SAP App Center Partner of the Year category.

"It is an honor to be recognized as a partner in the SAP ecosystem, where we offer industry-leading price optimization solutions that enable customers to increase revenue and drive profit, even in volatile market conditions," said Joe Golemba, Vice President, Ecosystem and Partners of Pricefx. "These awards demonstrate that Pricefx is delivering the value and customer success that businesses expect to receive with pricing excellence."

Pricefx can help customers find a fast, flexible way to optimize their pricing process, increase revenue, and ultimately drive more profit within their SAP workflows. Pricefx and its Optimized Dynamic Pricing solution an SAP endorsed app can be found on SAP Store. This app is premium certified for integration with SAP Commerce Cloud and is a part of SAP's industry cloud portfolio. It also integrates with SAP S/4HANA, SAP Sales Cloud, and SAP CPQ.

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on distinguished partners to acknowledge their dedication to teamwork, exceptional innovation, and capacity to help customers achieve their goals.

Follow Pricefx

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/price-f-x-/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/price_fx

About Pricefx

Pricefx is the global leader in SaaS pricing software, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions that are fast to implement, flexible to configure and customize, and friendly to learn and use. Based on cloud-native architecture, Pricefx delivers a complete price optimization and management platform that provides the industry's fastest time-to-value and lowest total cost of ownership. Its innovative solution works for B2B and B2C enterprises of any size, in any industry, in any part of the world. Pricefx's business model is entirely based on the satisfaction and loyalty of its customers. For enterprises facing pricing challenges, Pricefx is the cloud pricing optimization, management, and CPQ platform to dynamically Plan, Price, and Profit.

For more information, please visit www.pricefx.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220509005171/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Cathy Summers

Summers PR for Pricefx

cathy@summers-pr.com

+1 (415) 483-0480