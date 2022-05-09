India-based Inficold has developed a multi-chamber, solar-powered cold storage solution that facilitates the storage of multiple perishable commodities in different temperature-controlled chambers, all under their respective ideal storage conditions.From pv magazine India Inficold, a provider of cold chain solutions for off-grid solar applications, has developed multi-chamber, modular solar cold storage systems to address the problem of food spoilage caused by India's inefficient cold-chain network. Large cold storage is difficult to find in large cities, and farm/village level cold storage is ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...