Zion Market Research: Recent Trends in Global Online Gambling & Betting Market Size & Share to Exceed US$ 114.4 Bilion, at 10.9% CAGR Rise by 2028 - Industry Analysis, Trends, Forecast Report by ZMR

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The Online Gambling & Betting Market was worth around USD 61.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 114.4 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.9 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the Online Gambling & Betting Market drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the Online Gambling & Betting Market.
Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Online Gambling & Betting Market Reports:
- As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Online Gambling & Betting Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10.9 % (2022-2028).
- Through the primary research, it was established that the Online Gambling & Betting Market was valued approximately USD 61.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 114.4 Billion by 2028.
- UK Gaming Commission (UKGC) established the Gambling Act 2005, which allows corporations to advertise their gambling sites, helping the growth of the sector in the region.
- Asia Pacific is predicted to develop due to the increasing use of internet services and the loosening of rules governing online betting and gambling.
Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as"Online Gambling & Betting Market By Game Form (Poker, Casino, Sports Betting, Bingo, Lottery, and Others). By Device (Desktop, Mobile, and others). By Components (Software and Services)." And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 - 2028" into their research database.
Online Gambling & Betting Market: Overview
Online gambling is defined as wagering on casino or sports-type games over the internet. The market demand for digital gambling is being driven by the increasing adoption of smartphones, developments in internet technology, and increased spending power of individuals, among other factors. In addition, players' curiosity will be piqued as online gambling software vendors spend extensively on new technology to improve the user experience. During the forecast period, the online gambling sector is predicted to profit from a rise in female casino patronage as well as the convenience of using a cashless method of payment when gaming. The industry's growth is also being fuelled by the increased development of new technologies such as virtual reality and blockchain. Moreover, operators are generating a number of exciting tournaments and promotions that may be of interest to newcomers, and bonus programs and betting options are rising every day. The market will continue to rise as a result of this. The growing number of sports fans throughout the world has fueled the desire for sports betting. The sector is driven by sports such as boxing, baseball, football, and hockey, which account for the majority of bets.
Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/online-gambling-betting-market
Our Free Sample Report Includes:
- 2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis
- COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included
- 150 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)
- Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request
- 2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends
- Includes Updated List of tables & figures
- Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
- Zion Market Research methodology
Industry Dynamics:
Online Gambling & Betting Market: Growth Dynamics
Driver: Online gambling software market growth will be fuelled by the ease of making payments online.
Payment methods have become easier for users and online gamers as digital and mobile payments have been more widely accepted. Furthermore, online payment services provide a secure and safe way of transaction, which has boosted their use in the online gaming business. Furthermore, the more straightforward and convenient payment options encourage players to participate in the gambling sector. The convenience of remote payments opens up a world of possibilities for online gamblers to promote and drive cash flow. E-wallet services for online gaming are also available from firms like PayPal and Neteller. Furthermore, Neteller offers transactions in 26 different currencies with no transaction fees. As a result, the availability of safe digital payment methods is projected to boost virtual gaming demand.
Restraints: Increased negative mental health effects and online gambling bans may stifle market growth.
Users' increasing use of internet-based gambling is having negative consequences for their mental health. The user's ability to retain mental equilibrium is being challenged by his or her growing addiction to the readily available internet-based gambling platforms. The number of suicides has been rising year after year as a result of this addiction. Pathological gambling, often known as compulsive gambling, is another addictive gambling impact. The long-term repercussions of this type of gaming could lead to conditions including chronic stress and hypertension. In addition, because to the heightened danger of compulsive gambling behavior, a number of countries have banned gambling websites. Gambling bans have been enacted in countries like Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Poland. Furthermore, certain countries, including India, Singapore, Japan, and others, are likely to prohibit gambling. All of these important concerns are expected to stifle market growth.
Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/online-gambling-betting-market
Global Online Gambling & Betting Market: Segmentation
- The Online Gambling & Betting Market is segregated based on Game Form, Device, and Component.
By Game Form, the market is classified into Poker, Casino, Sports Betting, Bingo, Lottery, and Others. During the projection period, sports betting is expected to dominate the industry. The increased popularity of online gaming and betting is expected to fuel demand for sports betting. Sponsorships in online sports betting are also expected to increase, which will aid in the growth of this business. Furthermore, in the Asia Pacific, rising disposable income has led to increased spending capacity, which is likely to add to sector growth. Some of the most popular types of internet sports betting include live-action betting and fixed-odds betting.
By Device, the market is classified into Desktop, Mobile, and others. During the forecast period, the desktop is projected to be the most popular because it offers superior graphic design, clear image quality, and more storage space, among other things, which improves the customer experience. These are the primary contributors to growth, which will assist the industry to grow as well. When compared to mobile phones and other devices, PCs have a larger screen size, allowing gamblers to enjoy the game's aesthetics and fine features. For a better gaming experience, desktop performance variables like screen clarity, sound volume, and storage capacity may all be changed. These factors have contributed to the growth of the desktop market.
Get More Insight before Buying at: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/online-gambling-betting-market
List of Key Players of Online Gambling & Betting Market:
- Bet365 Group Ltd.
- Betfred Ltd.
- 888 Holdings plc.
- Paddy Power Betfair plc
- GVC Holdings plc
- Fortuna Entertainment Group
Key questions answered in this report:
- What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Online Gambling & Betting Market?
- What are the key driving factors propelling the Online Gambling & Betting Market forward?
- What are the most important companies in the Online Gambling & Betting Market Industry?
- What segments does the Online Gambling & Betting Market cover?
- How can I receive a free copy of the Online Gambling & Betting Market sample report and company profiles?
Report Scope:
Report Attribute
Details
Market size value in 2021
USD 61.5 Billion
Revenue forecast in 2028
USD 114.4 Billion
Growth Rate
CAGR of almost 10.9 % 2022-2028
Base Year
2020
Historic Years
2016 - 2021
Forecast Years
2022 - 2028
Segments Covered
By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use
Forecast Units
Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)
Quantitative Units
Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028
Regions Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World
Countries Covered
U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others
Companies Covered
Bet365 Group Ltd., Betfred Ltd., 888 Holdings plc., Paddy Power Betfair plc, GVC Holdings plc, Fortuna Entertainment Group, and Others.
Report Coverage
Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.
Customization Scope
Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.
https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/1776
Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/online-gambling-betting-market
Recent Developments
- In 2021, DraftKings Inc. and Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. have agreed to an all-stock deal in which DraftKings will acquire Golden Nugget Online Gaming. As a consequence of the acquisition, DraftKings gained access to Golden Nugget's well-known brand, iGaming product experience, and combined database of more than 5 million consumers.
- In 2021, Flutter Entertainment and Playtech have agreed to extend their collaboration for another five years. Playtech will expand its technology to serve Flutter brands such as Paddy Power, Betfair, and Sky Casino under the new arrangement.
Regional Dominance:
- Asia Pacific is predicted to develop due to the increasing use of internet
Europe dominated the market in the forecast period. The legalization of gambling in nations like France, Germany, Spain, Malta, and Italy has fueled the expansion. The increased use of smartphones, the availability of high-speed internet, and the growing popularity of online casinos are all positive factors for market growth. Furthermore, the UK Gaming Commission (UKGC) established the Gambling Act 2005, which allows corporations to advertise their gambling sites, helping the growth of the sector in the region.
Meanwhile, throughout the forecast period, the market in Asia Pacific is predicted to develop due to the increasing use of internet services and the loosening of rules governing online betting and gambling. Furthermore, the rising popularity of bitcoins has led to an increase in the use of digital currency for betting in the region. Over the projected period, the Asia Pacific region's high economic growth, combined with increased expenditure on leisure activities, is likely to drive market expansion.
Global Online Gambling & Betting Market is segmented as follows:
Online Gambling & Betting Market: By Game Form Outlook (2022-2028)
- Poker
- Casino
- Sports Betting
- Bingo
- Lottery
- Others
Online Gambling & Betting Market: By Device Outlook (2022-2028)
- Desktop
- Mobile
- Others
Online Gambling & Betting Market: By Component Outlook (2022-2028)
- Software
- Services
Online Gambling & Betting Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Press Release For Online Gambling & Betting Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-online-gambling-betting-market
Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research
- Nano Satellite Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global Nano Satellite Market accrued earnings worth approximately 3.01 (USD Billion) in 2021 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 7.02 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 22.1% over the period from 2022 to 2028.
- Ecommerce Industry Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global Ecommerce Industry accrued earnings worth approximately 11.04 (USD Trillion) in 2021 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 28.02(USD Trillion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 14.8% over the period from 2022 to 2028.
- Drone Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global Drone Market accrued earnings worth approximately 28.2 (USD Billion) in 2021 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 179.2(USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 26% over the period from 2022 to 2028.
Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Technology & Media Industry
Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook
About Us
Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us-after all-if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.
Contact Us:
Zion Market Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202
New York, 10001, United States
Tel: +49-322 210 92714
USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651
Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/
Blog - https://zmrblog.com/
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg