Sushant Gupta, Founder Chairman moves into a more strategic role

SG Analytics (SGA), a Global insights and analytics company, has appointed Sid Banerjee as the firm's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Sushant Gupta, Founder, SG Analytics will now take on the role of Founder Chairman. He will focus on steering the company towards its stated resolve of creating a regenerative organization in line with its brand promise Life's Possible. He will continue to engage and nurture client relationships and strategic partnerships.

Sid comes to SG Analytics with three decades of diverse experience in growing successful businesses. Having started his career at ITC Limited, Sid has led IHS Markit as CEO, and Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank as Managing Director. Very recently, Sid was part of the advisory board at Bridgei2i solutions, which was acquired by Accenture in November 2021.

SG Analytics was founded by Sushant Gupta and his partner, Ahmed Hakki in 2007. The firm is one of the fastest-growing insights and analytics firms, globally. Sid's smooth transition to his new role has been facilitated by close collaboration with Sushant over the past three months, wherein both have worked closely to envision SGA's growth strategy and global scale-up.

"I am thrilled at the opportunity to lead SG Analytics, a firm built on the powerful foundation of a clear purpose, strong values, and an unequivocal brand promise. I know that I have many aspirations to fulfil and will be building on the legacy of a passionate and visionary leader like Sushant. I'm inspired to lead a talented group of people who have been in the business of offering insights and analytics services to our customers for the last fifteen years. We are perfectly poised, now, for a significant growth powered by a strong, digital platform and clear vision," said Sid Banerjee, CEO, SG Analytics.

"Sid comes to SGA with an impressive background of formidable industry experience and professional success. His energy, focus, and talent will enable us to continue to deliver our promise of manifesting life's utmost possibilities for our three core levers our people, our clients and society, with ease, joy, and grace of a 'source' company. I am confident that Sid will accelerate our journey towards an IPO in three years," said Sushant Gupta, Founder Chairman, SG Analytics.

SG Analytics, a global insights and analytics company, focuses on ESG, Data Analytics, and Investment Market Research services. With a team of over 1000, the company has presence in New York, London, Zurich, Seattle, Austin, San Francisco, Toronto, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

