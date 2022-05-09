

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus infection in the United States has increased by 21 percent in two weeks, according to the latest New York Times tally.



18,918 patients are remaining in the country's hospitals for treatment for the viral disease. Out of this, 2121 patients are admitted in intensive care units.



12 percent rise was recorded in ICU admissions in the last two weeks.



The county on Sunday recorded 4981 Covid cases and 23 deaths.



With this, the total number of people infected with the killer bug in the country has risen to 81,877,929, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



The U.S. Covid casualties increased to 997,539.



New York reported the most number of cases - 6,400 - and deaths - 19.



80,944,857 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 220,138,061 Americans, or 66.3 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 90.5 percent of people above 65.



46 percent of the eligible population, or 101,244,437 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.



702 additional deaths were reported globally on Sunday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,251,526.







