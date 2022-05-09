Regulatory News:
Pursuant to implementing Directive of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on the abuses of market and in accordance with Article 241-4 of the AMF General Regulation, Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby discloses the transactions in its own shares carried out on 5 May 2022
Transactions made out under the "We Share 2022" employee share ownership plan implemented by
Sopra Steria Group, announced on 24th February 2022 (announcement available on the website: We Share 2022):
Trading day
Type of transaction
Number of shares
Weighted
Total amount (EUR)
05/05/2022
Disposal
95,112
156.31
14,866,956.72
05/05/2022
Transfer (Employer contribution)
94,527
NA
NA
Disclaimer
This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.
