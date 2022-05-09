Regulatory News:

Pursuant to implementing Directive of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on the abuses of market and in accordance with Article 241-4 of the AMF General Regulation, Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby discloses the transactions in its own shares carried out on 5 May 2022

Transactions made out under the "We Share 2022" employee share ownership plan implemented by

Sopra Steria Group, announced on 24th February 2022 (announcement available on the website: We Share 2022):

Trading day Type of transaction Number of shares Weighted

average

price (EUR) Total amount (EUR) 05/05/2022 Disposal 95,112 156.31 14,866,956.72 05/05/2022 Transfer (Employer contribution) 94,527 NA NA

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

