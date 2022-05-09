Regulatory News:

Charlatte Autonom, joint-venture between Navya (FR0013018041- Navya) (Paris:NAVYA) and Charlatte Manutention, was choosen by Air France to demonstrate the most innovative and substainable project for its "Skyteam Sustainable Flight Challenge" participation.

From May 1st to 14th, 2022, the "Skyteam Sustainable Flight Challenge" is here to increase the rate of innovation and to enhance their most sustainable flights.

In this context Air France operated the AF342 flight from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Montreal with the successed objective to halve its CO2 emissions. Charlatte Autonom was selected by Air France as a key player in the innovation of the baggage delivery logistics process.

The Charlatte Autonom solution represents a solution for the future to move towards ever more intelligent, secure and connected airports. It also allows significant gains in terms of security of people and goods and the operational and economic efficiency of baggage flow.

First deployment of the Autonom Tract CE certificied in an airport environment

This first deployment of the AT 135 CE autonomous driving solution was operated under the technical and safety conditions for an airport experimentation. It has enabled us to demonstrate its operability in an airport environment with high levels of co-activity, to characterize its performance and to compare its technology with the operational context of existing baggage flows.

This implementation of the CE certified Autonom Tract marks a key step towards the future achievement of level 4 autonomy (without operator on board).

Remy Delabeye, Head of Ground Support Equipment and Vehicles Division Air France : "As a player in the environmental transition, Air France is committed to a demanding approach with the objective of achieving carbon neutrality for ground operations by 2030. The Skyteam Sustainable Flight Challenge enables to associate our partners and customers to be involved in a virtuous and ambitious approach. Among our innovative partners, we have selected Charlatte Autonom with its Autonom Tract 135 CE solution, which ensures fully reliable routes and flows, significantly reduces the risk of accidents and simplifies maintenance operations and costs".

Bastien Devaux, CEO Charlatte Manutention: We would like to thank Air France for their confidence in our ambitious projects, which have been renewed year after year for over 30 years. We are proud to contribute to the major advances in air transport through our autonomous tractor technologies, which make baggage handling more reliable and secure under particularly demanding conditions."

Sophie Desormière, CEO Navya: ""We are very pleased to represent the only autonomous tractor solution selected by Air France in the Skyteam Sustainable Flight Challenge. Our solution has been delivered through our JJ with our partner Charlatte Manutention.It demonstrates the importance of automated logistics in future developments within the aviation industry, which must rely on an increasingly innovative and eco-responsible airport ecosystem."

About CHARLATTE MANUTENTION

Charlatte Manutention, a Fayat Group company, is the world leader in electric luggage tractors. With 140 employees in France and the United States, Charlatte Manutention generated sales of 72 million euros in 2018- 2019. With a presence in 231 countries through its 196 companies, and thanks to the involvement of its 21,666 employees, the Fayat Group, founded in France in 1957, supports its customers throughout the world with innovative and sustainable solutions for the construction market and in the seven major sectors around which it has been built: Public Works, Foundations, Building, Energy Services, Metal and Mechanical Construction, Boilermaking and Road Material. In 2021, the Group generated sales of €4.6 billion. World leader and specialist in road equipment, Fayat offers a complete and high-performance range of equipment in line with each stage of the road's life cycle.

About CHARLATTE AUTONOM

CHARLATTE AUTONOM is a joint venture created in 2018 by NAVYA, a leader in autonomous mobility systems, and CHARLATTE MANUTENTION (Fayat Group), a world leader in the design and manufacture of electric handling equipment for industrial and airport use, with the aim of developing autonomous tractor solutions for industrial and airport sites. As a result of this shared expertise and know-how, the AUTONOM TRACT AT135 is an autonomous, electric and supervised solution for the transport of goods.

About NAVYA

Created in 2014, NAVYA is a leading French name specialized in the supply of autonomous mobility systems and associated services. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon), in the United States (Michigan) and in Singapore, NAVYA aims at becoming the leading player in Level 4 autonomous mobility systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The Autonom Shuttle, main development axis, is dedicated to passenger transport. Since its launch, more than 200 units have been sold in 25 countries as of 31 December 2021. The Autonom Tract is designed to goods transport. Engaged in an ambitious CSR approach, the Company has an active policy in this area, as illustrated by the obtaining of the ISO 9001 certification in September 2021. The Valeo and Keolis groups are among NAVYA's historical shareholders.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- Navya).

For more information visit: www.navya.tech

