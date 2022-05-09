Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria Group (SOP, Euronext Paris [Compartment A] ISIN: FR0000050809) (Paris:SOP) today announced the success of its new We Share 2022 employee share ownership plan, to which more than one in three eligible Group employees, and nearly one in two in France, subscribed.

In February, Sopra Steria announced the launch of its new We Share 2022 employee share ownership plan in 14 countries, with the aim of giving employees a lasting stake in the Group's development and performance.

The plan included 200,000 shares 100,000 shares purchased by employees and 100,000 free shares granted as Sopra Steria's matching employer contribution and was oversubscribed by more than 200%. It was carried out exclusively through the transfer of existing shares.

During the presentation of the results of this plan, Sopra Steria Chairman Pierre Pasquier welcomed employee commitment to the company's business strategy: "By making We Share a success, our employees have shown their commitment to being part of an independent Group, combining our entrepreneurial culture with our collective force."

Upon completion of this plan, holdings managed on behalf of employees represented around 7% of the share capital and 8% of voting rights, bolstering Sopra Steria's position as one of the leading listed French companies when it comes to employee share ownership. After adding the shares held directly in registered form by current and former Group employees, these proportions amount to nearly 10% of the share capital and 13% of voting rights, thereby making employees the Group's second-largest shareholder.

Shares subscribed under the We Share 2022 plan were delivered on 5 May 2022.

The features of this plan were detailed in a press release dated 24 February 2022.

