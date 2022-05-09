intoPIX, leading expert in video compression for Pro AV, is showing first 8K AV over IP solutions with its revolutionary "TicoXS FIP" featuring JPEG XS with Flawless Imaging profile. The 8K solutions include new software libraries, new 8K encoder decoder IP-cores for FPGA and new 8K reference designs with AV over IP transport.

intoPIX brings all what's needed to transmit 8K over standard IP network with a zero latency and flawless image quality.

intoPIX 8K solutions include multiple capabilities:

It can be carried over standard Cat5E cables with 1GbE or 2.5GbE. No special switches or cables are needed. It can re-use all the existing and already deployed Cat5E-based infrastructure.

It can be used over multiple platforms including over Xilinx and Intel FPGAs, as well as Nvidia and Intel GPUs. It can run over x86-64 architecture from Intel or AMD.

With its 8K solutions, intoPIX is showing the smart path for the audio-visual industries to build more sustainable products and AV workflows, delivering the best performance in terms of quality, reliability, and user experience. The technology can be leveraged in many new 8K AV applications including: ProAV over IP distribution, digital Signage, KVMs, HDMI over IP, video wall and control room management.

IntoPIX welcomes all ProAV engineers, product managers and other stakeholders at its ISE 2022 booth (5R650) to discover the new 8K solutions and enjoy all the demos.

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP-cores and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost power and simplify storage and connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher-quality image experience. Our solutions open the way to new AV workflows and new devices, reducing costs in HD, 4K or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video, and always preserving the lowest latency with the highest quality.

For additional information, visit www.intopix.com

