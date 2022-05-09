Live Water Properties: A Montana Ranch for Sale Hits the Market for the First Time in 133 Years

With an ideal location near Bozeman, MT, the Lucas Ranch's expansive acreage, production capability, and world-class recreation form a blend that is rare if not singular in Montana's ranch market.

BOZEMAN, MT / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2022 / Set in the foothills of the Crazy Mountains and spanning over twelve miles of contiguous private acres, the Lucas Ranch is a fourth-generation Montana ranch for sale, which until now has never been offered on the open market.

"It is not often that we see large multigenerational ranches become available in today's market. The Lucas Ranch in particular, given its size, contiguous nature, recreational attributes, and proximity to cultural amenities, will likely stand out and draw interest," says Live Water Montana Ranch Broker Dan Mahoney. "I am excited to be representing a wonderful family in this sale as they begin their next chapter and look forward to finding the new owner to carry on a ranching legacy here in the foothills of the Crazies in Montana."

Located less than 60 miles from the trendy and popular town of Bozeman, MT, the Lucas Ranch is one of the most significant land offerings on the market today and consists of 8,134-acre of diverse terrain on the western slope of the Crazy Mountains. The historic cattle ranch for sale has extensive water rights, some of which date back to the 1890's. Irrigated farmland ascends to expansive rolling pasture divvied by multiple creek drainages. Above it all stands timbered slopes of lodgepole, ponderosa, and aspen with incredible views of the five surrounding mountain ranges. A family run 500 pair cow-calf operation is supported by ample hay production and extensive acreage for grazing. The ranch is a haven for wildlife, and the topography and vegetation throughout the acreage provide world class elk hunting. View images of the ranch on the Live Water Properties website.

Originally a "bull whacker," John Lucas hauled freight from Townsend to White Sulphur and Livingston to Castle before falling in love with an area next to Sixteen Mile Creek, where he settled and began the ranching operation that is still run by his family today. Now, for the first time in 133 years, this generational ranch is on the market, creating an opportunity for a new family legacy in the foothills of the Crazy Mountains. The property is listed at the price of $20,000,000.

About Live Water Properties

Live Water Properties is a ranch brokerage company specializing in premier fly fishing, hunting, ranching, recreational and conservation land. With $2.6 Billion in closed deals, they are uniquely qualified to assist in all aspects of ranch ownership. Since their inception in 2001, Live Water Properties has grown into a 24 person, 13-state land brokerage firm. They are represented throughout the United States with Brokers in Wyoming, Idaho, Colorado, Nebraska, Montana, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, Oregon, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, and Texas. The team at Live Water Properties is distinctly qualified to connect clients with their dream properties.

