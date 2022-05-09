Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
"Turbomeldung": Trigger für 460%-Rebound?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6VA ISIN: FR0004065605 Ticker-Symbol: MEB 
Frankfurt
09.05.22
09:16 Uhr
5,760 Euro
+0,060
+1,05 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDINCELL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDINCELL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5205,63018:48
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MEDINCELL
MEDINCELL SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MEDINCELL SA5,760+1,05 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.