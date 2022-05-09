Dr. Rick Malamut is an expert in regulatory processes and drug development

He oversaw the early clinical strategy of mdc-IRM at Teva (2013-2016)

He is a former member of MedinCell's Medical Advisory Board and MedinCell's board of directors' observer

He joins MedinCell as part of the newly created US subsidiary

Regulatory News:

MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL):

"After working as an active member of the Medical Advisory Board of MedinCell, I am delighted to be joining full time the company as a CMO at a time when its first product is in the final stage of the FDA approval process. I look forward to contribute to the success of the other programs in MedinCell's pipeline.

MedinCell's breakthrough technology allows for significant clinical improvements to existing medications and will provide meaningful benefits to patients across a broad range of therapeutic indications," said Dr Malamut.

"I am truly delighted. We've known Richard since 2013 when he was at Teva. Richard is going to bring MedinCell his deep knowledge of U.S. regulatory processes and clinical development, as well as be instrumental in evaluating new opportunities. He is an expert in both central nervous system and pain, where we are very active," said Christophe Douat, CEO of MedinCell. His input will be major for the next stage of the company as more and more of our programs have reached regulatory stage, and more to come, with most of clinical development activities conducted in the U.S."

About Dr. Richard Malamut

Before joining MedinCell as Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Richard Malamut was Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President at Collegium Pharmaceuticals and Chairman of MedinCell Medical Advisory Board. He also served as Chief Medical Officer for both Braeburn Pharmaceuticals and Avanir Pharmaceuticals. Previously, from 2013 to 2016, he was the Senior Vice President of Global Clinical Development for Pain, Neuropsychiatry, Oncology, and New Therapeutic Entities at Teva Pharmaceuticals. Prior to that, he had multiple roles with increasing responsibilities at Bristol-Myers and AstraZeneca focused on early clinical development and translational medicine.

Dr. Malamut earned his medical degree from Hahnemann University in Philadelphia and completed both a residency in Neurology and a fellowship in neuromuscular disease. He worked as a board-certified academic and clinical neurologist for 17 years and has more than 50 publications in the fields of pain medicine, neuromuscular disease, autonomic disease, and neurodegenerative disease.

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a pharmaceutical company at premarketing stage that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. MedinCell collaborate with tier one pharmaceuticals companies and foundations to improve Global Health through new therapeutic options. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 140 people representing over 25 different nationalities.

www.medincell.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Company's expectations for (i) the timing, progress and outcome of its clinical trials; (ii) the clinical benefits and competitive positioning of its product candidates; (iii) its ability to obtain regulatory approvals, commence commercial production and achieve market penetration and sales; (iv) its future product portfolio; (v) its future partnering arrangements; (vi) its future capital needs, capital expenditure plans and ability to obtain funding; and (vii) prospective financial matters regarding our business. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements other than statements of historical facts that may be contained in this press release relating to future events are forward-looking statements and subject to change without notice, factors beyond the Company's control and the Company's financial capabilities.

These statements may include, but are not limited to, any statement beginning with, followed by or including words or phrases such as "objective", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "foresee", "aim", "intend", "may", "anticipate", "estimate", "plan", "project", "will", "may", "probably", "potential", "should", "could" and other words and phrases of the same meaning or used in negative form. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that may, if any, cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated or expressed explicitly or implicitly by such forward-looking statements. A list and description of these risks, contingencies and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the "AMF") pursuant to its regulatory obligations, including the Company's registration document, registered with the AMF on September 4, 2018, under number I. 18-062 (the "Registration Document"), as well as in the documents and reports to be published subsequently by the Company. In particular, readers' attention is drawn to the section entitled "Facteurs de Risques" on page 26 of the Registration Document.

Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, including in the event that new information becomes available. The Company's update of one or more forward-looking statements does not imply that the Company will make any further updates to such forward-looking statements or other forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

This press release is for information purposes only. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for the Company's shares in any jurisdiction, in particular in France. Similarly, this press release does not constitute investment advice and should not be treated as such. It is not related to the investment objectives, financial situation, or specific needs of any recipient. It should not deprive the recipients of the opportunity to exercise their own judgment. All opinions expressed in this document are subject to change without notice. The distribution of this press release may be subject to legal restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Persons who come to know about this press release are encouraged to inquire about, and required to comply with, these restrictions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220509005830/en/

Contacts:

MedinCell

David Heuzé

Head of communication

david.heuze@medincell.com

+33 (0)6 83 25 21 86

NewCap

Louis-Victor Delouvrier Olivier Bricaud

Investor Relations

medincell@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

medincell@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94