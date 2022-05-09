- (PLX AI) - Corestate: Evaluation of options for refinancing, including potential alternative scenarios.
- • Financial outlook for 2022 is withdrawn
- • Corestate no longer considers probable that it will achieve the financial targets originally planned
- • Sees significantly lower revenues
- • The latest dynamic developments on the interest rate and inflation side are currently leading to a decline in transaction business and restraint on the part of clients, company says
- • In addition, there has been a significant increase in uncertainty due to the refinancing process currently underway, with possible negative consequences for new business in the current year
CORESTATE CAPITAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de