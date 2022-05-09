Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from May 2 to May 6, 2022:

Transaction date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 02.05.2022 712,953 46.94006 33,466,055.17 XPAR 02.05.2022 160,000 46.95075 7,512,119.68 CEUX 02.05.2022 60,000 46.97047 2,818,227.90 TQEX 02.05.2022 40,000 46.95915 1,878,366.16 AQEU 03.05.2022 693,702 47.71749 33,101,717.55 XPAR 03.05.2022 180,000 47.77826 8,600,086.62 CEUX 03.05.2022 45,000 47.75867 2,149,140.06 TQEX 03.05.2022 45,000 47.75622 2,149,030.04 AQEU 04.05.2022 733,344 49.27758 36,137,418.36 XPAR 04.05.2022 100,000 49.31183 4,931,182.50 CEUX 04.05.2022 50,000 49.31481 2,465,740.45 TQEX 04.05.2022 50,000 49.31264 2,465,632.15 AQEU 05.05.2022 724,208 49.78014 36,051,174.90 XPAR 05.05.2022 100,000 49.70054 4,970,054.00 CEUX 05.05.2022 50,000 49.78564 2,489,282.20 TQEX 05.05.2022 50,000 49.78974 2,489,486.85 AQEU 06.05.2022 711,440 50.44126 35,885,927.17 XPAR 06.05.2022 100,000 50.54377 5,054,377.20 CEUX 06.05.2022 50,000 50.59812 2,529,905.75 TQEX 06.05.2022 50,000 50.59492 2,529,746.15 AQEU Total 4,705,647 48.8083 229,674,670.86

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

