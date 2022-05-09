Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from May 2 to May 6, 2022:
Transaction date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (EUR/share)
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
02.05.2022
712,953
46.94006
33,466,055.17
XPAR
02.05.2022
160,000
46.95075
7,512,119.68
CEUX
02.05.2022
60,000
46.97047
2,818,227.90
TQEX
02.05.2022
40,000
46.95915
1,878,366.16
AQEU
03.05.2022
693,702
47.71749
33,101,717.55
XPAR
03.05.2022
180,000
47.77826
8,600,086.62
CEUX
03.05.2022
45,000
47.75867
2,149,140.06
TQEX
03.05.2022
45,000
47.75622
2,149,030.04
AQEU
04.05.2022
733,344
49.27758
36,137,418.36
XPAR
04.05.2022
100,000
49.31183
4,931,182.50
CEUX
04.05.2022
50,000
49.31481
2,465,740.45
TQEX
04.05.2022
50,000
49.31264
2,465,632.15
AQEU
05.05.2022
724,208
49.78014
36,051,174.90
XPAR
05.05.2022
100,000
49.70054
4,970,054.00
CEUX
05.05.2022
50,000
49.78564
2,489,282.20
TQEX
05.05.2022
50,000
49.78974
2,489,486.85
AQEU
06.05.2022
711,440
50.44126
35,885,927.17
XPAR
06.05.2022
100,000
50.54377
5,054,377.20
CEUX
06.05.2022
50,000
50.59812
2,529,905.75
TQEX
06.05.2022
50,000
50.59492
2,529,746.15
AQEU
Total
4,705,647
48.8083
229,674,670.86
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.
