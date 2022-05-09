MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) ("Mytheresa"), the parent company of Mytheresa Group GmbH, today announced that Michael Kliger, CEO, and Martin Beer, CFO, will be attending the Needham 17th Annual Technology Media Conference virtually on Monday, May 16, 2022 with a Fireside Chat at 8:45am ET.

Martin Beer will be present at Cowen Future of the Consumer Conference in-person in New York on Tuesday, May 24 and Wednesday, May 25, 2022 with a Fireside Chat at 10:00am ET on May 24.

Martin Beer will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings at the Cowen Conference. A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be featured on Mytheresa's investor relations website at https://investors.mytheresa.com/.

ABOUT MYTHERESA

Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury fashion e-commerce platforms shipping to over 130 countries. Founded as a boutique in 1987, Mytheresa launched online in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for womenswear, menswear and kidswear. The highly curated edit of over 200 brands focuses on true luxury brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce&Gabbana, Gucci, Loewe, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino, and many more. Mytheresa's unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations. The NYSE listed company reported €612.1 million net sales (+36.2% vs. FY20) in its first fiscal year as a public company (https://investors.mytheresa.com).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220509005069/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contacts

Mytheresa.com GmbH

Stefanie Muenz

phone: +49 89 127695-1919

email: investors@mytheresa.com

Solebury Trout

Deena Friedman Maria Lycouris

phone: +1 800 929 7167

email: investors@mytheresa.com

Media Contacts for public relations

Mytheresa.com GmbH

Sandra Romano

mobile: +49 152 54725178

phone: +49 89 127695-236

email: sandra.romano@mytheresa.com

Media Contacts for business press

Mytheresa.com GmbH

Alberto Fragoso

mobile: +49 152 38297355

phone: +49 89 127695-1358

email: alberto.fragoso@mytheresa.com