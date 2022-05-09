- (PLX AI) - Groupon Q1 revenue USD 153.3 million vs. estimate USD 166 million.
- • Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD -7 million vs. estimate USD 1 million
- • Groupon Exited Q1 with $403.0 million in cash
- • Outlook FY revenue USD 670-700 million
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA USD 60-80 million, cut from "more than USD 112 million" previously
- • Says in Q1 with demand high, and capacity low, merchants simply did not need to leverage discounting as much as we expected
