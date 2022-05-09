- (PLX AI) - Plug Power Q1 revenue USD 140.8 million vs. estimate USD 145 million.
- • Reaffirms FY targets
- • Plug Power expects normal 30/70 seasonality on revenue to continue in 2022
- • Plug Power says service margins are tracking in the right direction with potential to break even by year end
- • Plug says remains focused on delivering on our previously announced target to reduce services costs on a per unit basis by 30% in the next 12 months, and 45% by the end of 2023
- • Says have begun to see meaningful improvement in service margins on fuel cell systems and related infrastructure with a positive 30% increase in first quarter of 2022 versus the fourth quarter of 2021
