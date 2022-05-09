Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
"Turbomeldung": Trigger für 460%-Rebound?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JA81 ISIN: US72919P2020 Ticker-Symbol: PLUN 
Tradegate
09.05.22
21:59 Uhr
15,768 Euro
-2,616
-14,23 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
1-Jahres-Chart
PLUG POWER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PLUG POWER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,00015,08422:23
0,0000,00022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.05.2022 | 22:17
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Plug Power, Inc.: Plug Power Announces 2022 First Quarter Results

LATHAM, N.Y., May 09, 2022.


A conference call will be held today, May 9, 2022.

  • Time: 4:30 pm ET
  • Toll-free: 877-407-9221 / 201-689-8597
  • Direct webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1546052&tp_key=43e64828c1 (https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1546052&tp_key=43e64828c1)
    (https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1546052&tp_key=43e64828c1)

Both the shareholder letter and webcast can be accessed at www.plugpower.com, on the company's home and investor relations pages. A playback of the call will be available online for a period following the event.

About Plug Power Inc.

Plug Power is building the hydrogen economy as the leading provider of comprehensive hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) turnkey solutions. The Company's innovative technology powers electric motors with hydrogen fuel cells amid an ongoing paradigm shift in the power, energy, and transportation industries to address climate change and energy security, while providing efficiency gains and meeting sustainability goals.

Plug Power created the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) technology. As a result, the Company has deployed over 50,000 fuel cell systems for e-mobility, more than anyone else in the world, and has become the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen, having built and operated a hydrogen highway across North America. Plug Power delivers a significant value proposition to end-customers, including meaningful environmental benefits, efficiency gains, fast fueling, and lower operational costs.

Plug Power's vertically integrated GenKey solution ties together all critical elements to power, fuel, and provide service to customers such as Amazon, BMW, The Southern Company, Carrefour, and Walmart. The Company is now leveraging its know-how, modular product architecture and foundational customers to rapidly expand into other key markets including zero-emission on-road vehicles, robotics, and data centers.

SOURCE: PLUG POWER

Plug Power Media Contact
Caitlin Coffee
Allison+Partners


PLUG POWER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.