

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $426.63 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $445.86 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $1.30 billion from $1.24 billion last year.



Simon Property Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.93 to $6.08



