WikiSoft Corp: Wikisoft Corp. Issues Statement About Promotional Activity Concerning Its Common Stock

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2022 / Wikisoft Corp. (OTCQB:WSFT) today announced that it has been made aware of certain promotional activity concerning WSFT common stock. On May 5, 2022, the Company first became aware of certain promotional activities concerning the Company and its common stock, after receiving notification from OTC Markets that online promotional reports encouraging the purchase of WSFT shares may have had an impact on trading activity in the Company's securities. Until informed by OTC Markets, the Company was unaware of the promotional activity and remains unaware of the full nature and content of this activity, the extent of the dissemination or the parties involved. The Company is not affiliated in any way with the authors of the promotional activity identified by OTC Markets.

The campaigns identified describe that they have been compensated as much as fifteen thousand dollars via bank wire from ACN LLC to conduct a 3-day investor relations advertising and marketing campaign (05/04/2022 to 05/06/2022) for WSFT. The Company's officers, directors and 10% holders have not been involved, directly or indirectly, with the creation, distribution, or payment of the promotional materials. The campaign uses previous press releases made by the Company but the campaigns also use common characteristics of misleading and manipulative promotions like:

Suggesting a promise of a specific future performance of the stock or profit to investors

Urging the investor to take action immediately and not to miss out on a great opportunity

Touting performance or profit potential of an issuer's security with unsupported or exaggerated statements about the stock price or its anticipated trajectory.

Certain statements contained in the promotional materials as supplied to the Company by OTC Markets may be materially false and/or misleading. The Company encourages those interested in the Company to rely solely on information included in its press releases combined with its filings and disclosures made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In its investigation into this matter, the Company has made inquiries of its executive officers, directors and controlling shareholders. The Company, its officers, directors and controlling shareholders, have not sold or purchased the Company's securities within the past 90 days. The Company states definitively that the Company, its officers, directors and, to the Company's knowledge, its controlling shareholders have not, directly or indirectly, authorized or been involved in any way with the creation or distribution of promotional materials of any kind.

Further, aside from a Purchase Agreement signed on May 10, 2021 that provides that the Company has the right, but not the obligation to cause White Lion Capital, LLC to purchase up to $20,000,000 of the Company's common stock, from time to time, during the commitment period at 85% of the lowest daily VWAP of the Company's common stock during the five (5) business days beginning on the date on which the Company delivers a put notice to White Lion, the Company has not issued any shares or convertible instruments allowing conversion to equity securities at prices constituting a discount to the current market rate at the time of the issuance.

During the last twelve months the company has engaged with the following companies to provide investor relations services, public relations services, marketing, or other related services including the promotion of the Company:

The Company entered into a consulting contract with Milestone Management LLC on 08/01/2022 and amended it on 02/18/21 to delay the campaign until 6/1/2022. The company terminated the contract on 03/14/22. The services have never been carried out. The shares that Milestone Management holds are restricted and the previous service provider has hence not sold any securities within the past 90 days or been involved with the creation, distribution or payment of the promotional material.

The Company signed a contract on 11/23/21 with North Equities and issued 438,333 restricted shares for the services. The contract was terminated 02/17/22 and no further work has been carried out by North Equities for the company. The shares are still restricted and the previous service provider has hence not sold any securities within the past 90 days or been involved with the creation, distribution or payment of the promotional material.

The Company has not engaged and/or any unwritten agreements or understandings with other third-party service providers.

The above news release has been provided by the above company via the OTC Disclosure and News Service.

