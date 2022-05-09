

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $8.21 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $20.21 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.6% to $49.99 million from $39.80 million last year.



Apartment Investment & Management Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $8.21 Mln. vs. $20.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.05 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $49.99 Mln vs. $39.80 Mln last year.



