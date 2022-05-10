- (PLX AI) - Eezy Q1 EBITDA EUR 2.5 million vs. estimate EUR 3.5 million.
- • Q1 EBIT EUR 500 thousand vs. estimate EUR 1.5 million
|Eezy Q1 Revenue EUR 50.9 Million vs. Estimate EUR 45 Million
|Eezy Oyj: Eezy Plc's Interim Report 1-3/2022: Strong growth continued
|EEZY PLC -- INTERIM REPORT -- 10 MAY 2022 AT 8:00
Eezy Plc's Interim Report 1-3/2022: Strong growth continued
January-March 2022
Revenue was EUR 50.9 million (EUR 36.6 million in January-March...
|Eezy Oyj: Eezy Plc: Invitation to briefing on the Q1/2022 interim report
|EEZY PLC -- INVESTOR NEWS -- 4 MAY 2022 AT 12:30
Eezy Plc: Invitation to briefing on the Q1/2022 interim report
Eezy Plc will publish the Interim report for 1-3/2022 on Tuesday 10 May 2022 approx....
|Eezy Oyj: Organisation of the Board of Directors of Eezy Plc
|EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 12 APRIL 2022 AT 13.30
Organisation of the Board of Directors of Eezy Plc
Eezy Plc's annual general meeting (AGM) was held today on 12 April 2022. Tapio...
|Eezy Oyj: Decisions by the Eezy Plc's Annual General Meeting on 12 April 2022
|EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 12 APRIL 2022 AT 10.55
Decisions by the
Eezy Plc's Annual General Meeting on 12 April 2022
Eezy Plc's annual general meeting (AGM) was held on 12 April...
