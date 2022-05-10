Regulatory News:
Maurel Prom (Paris:MAU):
The restoration of the export capacities of the Ezanga permit, restricted since the incident which occurred on 28 April at the facilities of the Cap Lopez oil terminal operated by Perenco, has been in progress since 4 May. Export capacities have now reached an initial phase of around 10,000 bopd, which has allowed M&P to gradually restart the wells.
The end of export restrictions and the return of production to its level prior to the incident (gross production of approximately 19,000 bopd, i.e. 15,200 bopd net to M&P's 80%) are expected before the end of the week.
