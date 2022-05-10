Regulatory News:

Maurel Prom (Paris:MAU):

The restoration of the export capacities of the Ezanga permit, restricted since the incident which occurred on 28 April at the facilities of the Cap Lopez oil terminal operated by Perenco, has been in progress since 4 May. Export capacities have now reached an initial phase of around 10,000 bopd, which has allowed M&P to gradually restart the wells.

The end of export restrictions and the return of production to its level prior to the incident (gross production of approximately 19,000 bopd, i.e. 15,200 bopd net to M&P's 80%) are expected before the end of the week.

Français Anglais pieds cubes pc cf cubic feet millions de pieds cubes par jour Mpc/j mmcfd million cubic feet per day milliards de pieds cubes Gpc bcf billion cubic feet baril b bbl barrel barils d'huile par jour b/j bopd barrels of oil per day millions de barils Mb mmbbls million barrels barils équivalent pétrole bep boe barrels of oil equivalent barils équivalent pétrole par jour bep/j boepd barrels of oil equivalent per day millions de barils équivalent pétrole Mbep mmboe million barrels of oil equivalent

For more information, visit www.maureletprom.fr/en/

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial position, results, business activities and industrial strategy of Maurel Prom. By nature, forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These projections are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

Maurel Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris

CAC All-Tradable CAC Small CAC Mid Small Eligible PEA-PME and SRD

Isin FR0000051070/Bloomberg MAU.FP/Reuters MAUP.PA

