- (PLX AI) - HKScan Q1 revenue EUR 437.2 million vs. estimate EUR 428 million.
|07:39
|HKScan Q1 EBIT EUR -8.9 Million
|07:36
|HKSCAN OYJ: HKScan's EBIT down on the comparison period as expected, with the outlook for 2022 unchanged
|28.04.
|HKSCAN OYJ: HKScan publishes its January-March Interim Report on 10 May 2022
|12.04.
|HKSCAN OYJ: Timo Hansio appointed Managing Director of Kasviskonttori Oy, the joint venture of HKScan and Vihannes-Laitila
|07.04.
|HKSCAN OYJ: HKScan expanding into the growing market of value-added vegetable products together with Vihannes-Laitila
|HKSCAN OYJ
|1,302
|+0,15 %