Dienstag, 10.05.2022
REC Silicon ASA
1,6001,60708:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.05.2022 | 07:53
REC Silicon ASA: REC Silicon - Mandatory notification of trade

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice by REC Silicon ASA on 23 March 2022 regarding the agreement between Aker Horizons Holding AS ("AHH") (a wholly owned subsidiary of Aker Horizons ASA) and South Korea's Hanwha Solutions Corporation ("HSC") and Hanwha Corporation (jointly, "Hanwha") where AHH has agreed to sell all of its 70,104,276 shares in REC Silicon ASA (the "Company") to Hanwha, each at a price of NOK 20.00 per share (the "Transaction").

The Transaction has now completed. As a result of the Transaction, primary notification pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 for HSC as a person closely related to the board member Seung Deok Park is attached.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.

Attachment

  • Attachment to PDMR notification_Hanwha Solutions (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ead376ad-23b0-466a-bd69-e31b232ef545)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
