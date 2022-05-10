

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Responding to the recent speculation, U.S.-based Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) and Swedish Match AB (SWMAY.PK) confirmed in separate statements that discussions are ongoing between the companies regarding a potential offer for the Swedish tobacco company.



There can be no certainty that an offer will be made, nor as to the terms of any such potential offer, the companies said.



Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported that Philip Morris International is in advanced talks to acquire Swedish Match, in a deal that could be valued at about $15 billion.



The talks between the companies could yield a deal as soon as this week, the Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.







