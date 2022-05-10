Regulatory News:
VITURA (Paris:VTR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
Identification code of
Day of
Identification code of
Aggregated daily
Daily weighted average price of
Market (MIC Code)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
03/05/2022
FR0010309096
15
33.00
XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
TOTAL
15
33.00
Details per transaction
Name of issuer
Identification code issuer
Name of
Identification code of
Day/time of
Identification
Price per
Currency
Acquired
Market (MIC
Reference number
Purpose of buy back
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/05/2022 16:55:03
FR0010309096
33.00
EUR
15
XPAR
00307005096EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
