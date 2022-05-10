- (PLX AI) - Secunet Q1 EBIT EUR 8.5 million.
- • Q1 revenue EUR 65.4 million
- • Outlook FY revenue EUR 320 million
- • Outlook FY EBIT EUR 50 million
- • Order book as of 31 March 2022 amounted to 184.3 million euros and were thus approximately the same level as the record figure at the end of financial year 2021
- • Demand remains high, CEO says
- • However, the many problems in the supply chains, such as the supply bottlenecks for chip and semiconductor components, continue to weigh on the IT market and therefore remain a factor of uncertainty: CEO
