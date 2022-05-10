DJ SBAB Bank AB (publ): Mikael Inglander appointed CEO of SBAB Bank AB

SBAB Bank AB (publ): Mikael Inglander appointed CEO of SBAB Bank AB

Press release 2022-05-10

Mikael Inglander appointed CEO of SBAB Bank AB The Board of Directors of state-owned SBAB Bank AB (publ) ("SBAB") has appointed Mikael Inglander as CEO. He assumes this role today.

Mikael Inglander has worked in the SBAB Group since 2014, first as CFO and then most recently as acting CEO for six months. He joined SBAB after a long career in the Swedish banking and finance industry.

-- We have conducted a thorough recruitment process with the aim of finding the right leader to lead SBABinto the future. After matching our preferences against a wide range of qualified internal and external candidates,we decided upon Mikael Inglander. His broad financial background, analytical skills, and commercial customer focus,combined with inclusive leadership, his ability to prioritize and execute, and a sound approach to risk management,all meet our criteria. In addition, we are very pleased with the work Mikael has done during his time as actingCEO, says Jan Sinclair, Chairman, SBAB.

Mikael Inglander assumes the role of CEO of SBAB today.

-- It is with humility that I take on the CEO position of a bank that plays an important role as asustainable mortgage provider. SBAB is financially strong with a well-established brand, and while many externalfactors now point to challenges, we are well-positioned to address them. On a purely personal level, I am delightedto be entrusted to lead the company into the next stage of our growth journey, says Mikael Inglander, CEO, SBAB.

SBAB was founded in 1985, is owned by the Swedish state, and is supervised by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. The company offers loans, savings, and other services to individuals, housing associations, and real estate companies in Sweden.

About Mikael Inglander

Born in 1963, Mikael Inglander has worked within the SBAB Group as CFO and most recently as acting CEO. Before that, he had a long career in the Swedbank Group, with titles such as Executive Vice President, Regional Manager, and CFO. He has also been the CEO of Lindorff Sweden, and held board positions in ICA Banken and OKQ8 Bank, among others. He holds a degree in Economics from Stockholm University.

For more information, please contact:

Douglas Norström, Head of Press, SBAB.

Telephone: +46 (0)73-027 19 65, E-mail: douglas.norstrom@sbab.se

This information is information that SBAB Bank AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 2022-05-10 06:00 UTC. For more information about the company, please visit www.sbab.se.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- File: ENG_SBAB_Press_release_220510

Language: English Company: SBAB Bank AB (publ) Box 4209 171 04 Solna Sweden Phone: 08- 614 43 00 E-mail: erik.wennergren@sbab.se Internet: www.sbab.se EQS News ID: 1347587

SBAB Bank AB (publ) / Changes board/management/auditors Dissemination of a Swedish Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1347587 2022-05-10

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1347587&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)