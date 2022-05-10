US government research shows that solar-plus-storage is starting to dominate the nation's power grid queues, representing the majority of new power plant applications.From pv magazine USA As the US power grid electricity generation project queues continue to grow, its composition is evolving. Solar and batteries are beginning to dominate the nation's energy future. The US Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory's Electricity Markets and Policy group (EMP) has released its annual power grid queue update. The nation's queue holds more than 1 TWac of generation capacity. ...

