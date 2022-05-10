The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has indicated that parts of the concentrating solar power element of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park could be running more than four months behind schedule, as well as a 3 MW slice of the promised solar panel capacity.The latest update issued by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) about the vast Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park would appear to indicate further slippage in progress. Lauding the progress of the huge solar field, the state-owned utility said last week the site has 1.53 GW of operational solar generation capacity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...