

WINDSOR (dpa-AFX) - Centrica plc (CNA.L), on Tuesday, reported strong operational performance in the first four months of 2022 and said it currently expects full-year adjusted earnings per share to be around the top of the range of more recent analyst expectations.



The company stated that it witnessed some supply chain disruption and higher inflation in British Gas Services & Solutions impacting both the cost base and customer demand. Further, Centrica expects those headwinds to continue to, at least partially, offset underlying operational progress for the duration of this period of higher inflation.



Centrica's Energy Marketing & Trading business has both secured increased volumes of gas and renewable energy to improve the UK and Europe's security of supply and managed increased commodity price volatility well, supporting performance in British Gas Energy, the company said.







