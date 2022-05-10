Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.05.2022
PR Newswire
10.05.2022 | 08:51
TF Bank AB (publ): TF Bank: Monthly statistics April 2022

STOCKHOLM, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 11,655 million at the end of April. Compared to April 2021, the loan portfolio has increased by 29 % in local currencies.

Month

Apr-22

Apr-21

Change

Consumer Lending




New lending, SEK million

431

350

23 %

Ecommerce Solutions




Transaction volume*, SEK million

739

585

26 %

Credit Cards




New lending, SEK million

312

147

112 %

Cumulative for the year

Jan-Apr 22

Jan-Apr 21

Change

Consumer Lending




New lending, SEK million

1 760

1 392

26 %

Ecommerce Solutions




Transaction volume*, SEK million

2 536

1 568

62 %

Credit Cards




New lending, SEK million

1 149

568

102 %

*The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions

All figures for April 2022 are preliminary.

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel
CFO and Head of Investor Relations
+46 (0) 70 626 95 33

The information was provided for publication on May 10, 2022 at 08.30 CEST.

TF Bank in brief
TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tf-bank-ab--publ-/r/tf-bank--monthly-statistics-april-2022,c3563668

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13973/3563668/1577143.pdf

Press release PDF

© 2022 PR Newswire
