

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Investment company 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) on Tuesday reported profit of 404 million pounds or 45.3p per share for the full year, nearly 100% growth compared with 206 million pounds or 23.1p per share a year ago, helped by increase in gains on investments.



Net gains on investments jumped to 384 million pounds from 118 million pounds last year.



Investment return was 514 million pounds compared with 220 million ponds in the year-earlier period.



Net assets as on March 31 were 2.704 billion pounds versus 2.39 billion pounds as on March 31.



Further, the company plans to propose a final dividend of 5.225 pence per share, which will be payable to shareholders on the register on June 17.



Looking forward, Richard Laing, Chair, 3i Infrastructure plc commented, 'We remain confident in our business model. As our Company has grown, we have increased the size of the investments we can hold in our portfolio and the funding options we have available to us. We are well-placed to take advantage of new investment opportunities and to continue to support and grow our portfolio companies.'







