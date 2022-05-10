BBC Coffee Implements Yardi Bluepoint to Provide Visitor Management

Southampton-based coffee manufacturer remove paper-based check-in with Yardi technology

LONDON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BBC Coffee, an innovative coffee manufacturer in Southampton that produces 1.5 tonnes of roasted coffee per hour, has selected Yardi Bluepoint visitor management to provide a flexible solution that can scale to its needs.

Yardi Bluepoint will allow BBC Coffee to automate check-in and replace the existing paper-based registration experience. This will improve GDPR and let visitors self-check-in to the factory, which includes customers buying coffee, suppliers and contractors.

"The Yardi Bluepoint team were communicative and responsive and articulated how Bluepoint could be implemented and used to manage visitors without anyone having to be on reception," said Ewa Bellman, accounts and commercial manager for BBC Coffee. "It was important to us to have visitor notifications sent to the host, who could be anywhere on the factory floor. By having a self-check-in kiosk and using a QR code, we can streamline the check-in process, align with GDPR regulations and provide a better visitor experience."

"We're excited to work with BBC Coffee and improve their visitor management," said Paul Speariett, regional director for Yardi. "Bluepoint will allow them to automate the visitor journey and provide an enhanced experience to visitors, improve security and gain better efficiency."

See how Bluepoint can improve your visitor journey with visitor management.

About BBC Coffee



Specialising in 3rd party manufacturing, BBC Coffee fulfils bespoke coffee requirements from its facility located in Southampton. The company works directly with farmers to make sure they're fairly compensated for coffee whilst securing the best grades and origins for its customer's needs. For more information, visit bbccoffee.co.uk.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With 8,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.co.uk.Media contact:

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg