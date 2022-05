Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2022) - ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company has administered 29,519 Covid-19 tests in April, an increase of 15% compared to March's Covid testing numbers of 25,517.

With the recent news of Toronto's mayor terminating the Covid-19 emergency declaration that was put in place at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 and the surge of cases with the new omicron subvariants world-wide, the Company is confident that Covid testing numbers and market share will continue to increase significantly as testing demand is growing each month within the community.

"We are pleased that our core business in Covid testing remains strong with an increase of sales in April. As infections continue to trend upwards, we foresee our testing sales to increase further. Management would also like to address the recent news of the SAG AFTRA amendment to stop testing for Zone C (office) and Zone D (postproduction). This news in the film and production industry has minimal effect on our Covid testing business as majority of the testing we administer has been and continues to be for Zone A (cast) and Zone B (crew)," said Lena Kozovski, CEO of the Company.

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro is a Screening and Medical Technology company that provides turnkey screening solutions with its proprietary medical alerting software. ScreenPro's unique access to multiple manufacturers of high-quality test kits and its strategic partnership with labs in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec allows ScreenPro to be a full-service nationwide provider of COVID testing and breast cancer screening solutions across Canada. In addition, ScreenPro has its own medical doctor and nursing professionals with on the ground support staff and transportation, with access to high quality PPEs to ensure that clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs.

For further information please contact:

Lena Kozovski, CEO

Email: investors@screenprosecurity.com

