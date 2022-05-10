Business France & Avisa Partners: 2022 International Cybersecurity Forum -- June 7-9, 2022

PARIS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 14th edition of the International Cybersecurity Forum (FIC), a benchmark European industry event, will be held in Lille from June 7-9, 2022. Organized jointly by the Direction Générale de la Gendarmerie Nationale (DGGN) and Avisa Partners, this year's edition is taking place during the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union (FPCEU) under the theme: "Shaping Europe's Digital Future."

In March 2021, the European Commission led the way in launching its "Digital Decade" program, putting cybersecurity at the heart of issues. In a strategic context polarized around the opposing concepts of digital technology and rapidly increasing cyber threats, cybersecurity has become both the cornerstone of a sensible digital model and the spearhead of our strategic autonomy in the field.

A European goal

At the operational level, Europe must first set a goal and give itself the means to adapt to the proliferation and sophistication of cyber threats, as well as to all forms of insecurity, including in the information field. The FIC aims to accelerate the European cybersecurity market's development by bringing together all players, including regulators (national cybersecurity agencies, ENISA, DG Connect), the private sector (start-ups, investors, industries) and users (CISO, CSO), and help establish a European cybersecurity community. For example, an "Investor Day" will be organized in partnership with the European Cyber Security Organisation (ECSO) to showcase innovative start-ups to European investors.

The multiple ongoing legislative and regulatory projects (NIS2, cyber-resilience, e-evidence, product security, DMA, DSA, etc.) will bear fruit only if they are accompanied by a rapid rise in cybersecurity capabilities, across both each member State and European institutions. That said, the first condition remains mobilizing talent and skills: the future of cybersecurity will be the key topic at the FIC.

The must-see event of the trusted digital ecosystem

As an open platform, the FIC will once again host European stakeholders in the digital security and trusted digital landscape. The FIC expects over 15,000 attendees, including public agencies, end users, researchers, solution and service providers, law enforcement, civil and military authorities, and others from more than 60 countries, and has become a key event in the cybersecurity and trusted digital landscape. The need to open up the debate to address the strategic, operational, industrial, technological and legal issues related to digital security and stability is still crucial today.

As a platform for discussions and expert meetings, the event will bring together stakeholders around several vertical themes and address today's main sectoral and operational challenges.

Bilateral meetings between French CISOs from the CESIN (the first French association with more than 600 members from the largest companies or administrations) and their European counterparts will be held to foster links between end users on a European scale.

A platform of themed events

As a forum promoting reflections and discussions within the European cybersecurity ecosystem, and a trade event focused on meetings between French and European CISOs, the FIC will feature presentations by key European decision-makers, including Mr. Juhan Lepassaar, Executive Director of ENISA (European cybersecurity agency), Jean-Philippe Lecouffe, Deputy Executive Director of Europol, and the presence of several European leaders and ambassadors in the cybersecurity field.

Through a series of sector meetings on e-consumer protection (e-CPF), industrial cybersecurity (CFI), digital identity (ID & KYC Forum) and OSINT, the CIF's 2022 edition will enable attendees to connect with high-level experts and help move digital security communities forward.

Finally, the European Cyber Cup (EC2), the first ethical hacking competition held in an eSport format, will return this year featuring 20 teams of students and professionals from leading companies in the field. Emerging experts will compete against seasoned stakeholders through a series of eight trials over two days, including forensics, artificial intelligence, capture the flag, OSINT, and more.

Media contacts:

Vincent Huynh / Tel.: +33 6 98 90 35 23

vincent.huynh@businessfrance.fr